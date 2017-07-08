The Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Community Engagement (DIDECE) is looking for 1 - 3 graduate students interested in serving the TTU campus community as Diversity Ambassadors for the Fall 2017 semester. We are seeking graduate students who are currently involved in campus diversity efforts and are comfortable speaking to students, faculty, and staff. The individuals selected will be trained to speak to these groups about the elements and importance of diversity at TTU.

While some training will be provided by the DIDECE, the Diversity Ambassadors will be primarily responsible for developing presentations. Time commitment will include 4 - 5 hours per week in the DIDECE office, in addition to presentations that may be scheduled in the evenings. A monthly stipend will be provided.

Please send your resume to diversity@ttu.edu. Along with your resume, please provide us with your definition of diversity and your philosophy on how to teach others to be more culturally sensitive. One page only, please.

Resumes and information MUST BE sent to diversity@ttu.edu no later than Friday, September 8, 2017.