The general purpose of this course is to embark on a journey of self-discovery using cultural intelligence and diversity understanding as a medium. The course will evaluate various aspects of diversity and discuss how one's personal interpretation of diversity may impact their views of various management concepts within the landscape of American culture. Various cultural aspects will be examined using various mediums, which will include but not be limited to: social media analysis, movie character analysis, and seminar style in class discussions where topics will be determined by the students enrolled in the course. Initial areas of discussion will include: a) redefining diversity, b) stereotypes, c) gender issues, d) white privilege, e) African American issues, f) working with Asians and Asian Americans, g) working with people from the Middle East, h) working with Latinos, i) Older workers, j) religion and spirituality, k) GLBTQ issues, l) understanding disability issues, m) diversity consciousness, and n) cultural intelligence. These examinations will take place in a non-threatening atmosphere where BYOD Technology will be implemented. The course will examine the potential effects of our diversity viewpoints on our personal and professional lives.