FCSE 6343 is open to Master's and Doctoral students in all disciplines. It is a 3-credit course.



Meeting time: Thursday evenings from 4:00 - 6:50 pm in room 120 of the College of Human Sciences.



Topics include: Planning university courses and creating a syllabus, writing course outcomes, understanding today's students, effective teaching practices and strategies, developing assessments and evaluating students, faculty roles and responsibilities, tenure and promotion.



Course format: discussions, guest speakers, assignments, teaching presentations and self-reflections.



Contact: Contact Dr. Barbara Allison at barbara.allison@ttu.edu for more information.