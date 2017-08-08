Research study looking at comfort levels during moderate exercise

Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences:

Behavioral Medicine & Translational Research lab BMTR.

What will I be asked to do?

First you will participate in a brief (approximately 10 minute) telephone screening to see if you are eligible to participate. If you meet basic criteria you will attend ONLY ONE in-person session that will take approximately 3 hours of your time. During the session, you will complete some screening questionnaires, have weight, body composition, blood pressure measured, a pain sensitivity test (minimal discomfort) and have blood drawn. You will then be asked to participate in a moderate intensity physical activity session on an elliptical machine (ranging from 0 to maximum 42 minutes- you stop when you decide to). We will ask you some questions about your enjoyment, comfort level and if you feel any pain before, during and after the session.

You can be considered to participate in this study if:

1. You are a male or female within the ages of 18-60 years of age.

2. You have a BMI > 18.5 kg/m2.

3. You have not been told you cannot exercise by a qualified healthcare provider.

4. You are not a smoker or abuser of alcohol.

For your participation in this study you will be compensated $10 for attending the single in-person session (first hour). You will also be eligible to receive additional compensation for your time of $5 for each additional hour (or partial hour) of time spent beyond the first hour (up to a maximum of 2 hours - $10). We expect you will be with us for a total of 3 hours, thus your total possible compensation will be $20. If you would like to find out more about participating in this study, please contact us with your name, phone number, and the best times to contact you: BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.



