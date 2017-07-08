Are you a Graduate student looking to learn more about SCADA & PMU?? If so, register for WE 7000 and get started! This course is intended for students with some background in either electrical engineering or wind energy grid integration (ideal for electrical engineers).

This course will provide students with an overview of the basic principles of the synchrophaser, PMU, and their applications in utility grid monitoring and operations.

Face to Face: WE 7000 (CRN: 31692) Online section: WE 7000 (CRN: 31694)

Questions? Email chris.pattison@ttu.edu Posted:

8/7/2017



Originator:

Maggie Gilchrest



Email:

maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute





