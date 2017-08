Texas Tech's student-run news publication, The Daily Toreador, is looking to add to its staff for the fall semester! If you are interested in covering breaking news, events or anything else related to the Texas Tech community, The DT has a position for you. We are currently hiring reporters (news, features and sports), columnists, cartoonists and designers.

To apply, visit https://studentmedia.wufoo.com/forms/the-daily-toreador-newsroom-application/ or visit our website, www.dailytoreador.com, and click on the Work For Us tab. You do not need to be enrolled in the College of Media & Communication to work for The DT, and all experience levels are welcome.

All positions are paid with the exception of columnist and cartoonist positions. If you have questions, contact The DT's editor, McKenzi Morris, at mckenzi.morris@ttu.edu.