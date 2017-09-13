Uses and Abuses of Media Manipulation



Moderator: Dr. Ralph Ferguson, managing director, TTU Ethics Center

Program Host: Dr. Noel Zahler, dean and professor, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts



Program Panelists:

"Confronting Fake News in the Era of a Post-Truth Presidency"

Dr. Brian L. Ott, Professor and Chair, Department of Communication Studies

Dr. Luke LeFebvre, Director, Communication Training Center, College of Media & Communication



“Image Manipulation: Misleading and Scientific Misconduct”

Dr. LaJean Chaffin, Professor Emerita, Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology,

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center



NOTE: Registration is required for this event. Go to www.ethics.ttu.edu to reserve your spot.

This event id co-hosted by: the TTU Ethics Center, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, and the TTU Graduate School.