Uses and Abuses of Media Manipulation

Moderator: Dr. Ralph Ferguson, managing director, TTU Ethics Center
Program Host: Dr. Noel Zahler, dean and professor, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Program Panelists:

"Confronting Fake News in the Era of a Post-Truth Presidency"
Dr. Brian L. Ott, Professor and Chair, Department of Communication Studies
Dr. Luke LeFebvre, Director, Communication Training Center, College of Media & Communication

“Image Manipulation: Misleading and Scientific Misconduct”
Dr. LaJean Chaffin, Professor Emerita, Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology,
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

NOTE: Registration is required for this event. Go to www.ethics.ttu.edu to reserve your spot.

This event id co-hosted by: the TTU Ethics Center, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, and the TTU Graduate School.

8/29/2017

Lisa James

lisa.james@ttu.edu

TTU Ethics Center

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 9/13/2017

TTU SUB - Escondido Theater

