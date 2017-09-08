TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Best Student Job on Campus

Looking for a Job on Campus?

Consider a job at the Calling Center where you can work on campus and help raise funds for Texas Tech!

  • ·         Become a Texas Tech Employee
  • ·         Starting Pay at $8.50
  • ·         Evening Hours
  • ·         Flexible Scheduling
  • ·         Every Saturday Off
  • ·         On Campus Location
  • ·         Opportunity to Meet Deans
  • ·         Make an Impact in Fundraising
  • ·         Relaxed Atmosphere
  • ·         Great Resume Builder
We are filling positions for the fall semester. Apply today by emailing your resume to mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu. Spots are filling up. Please call 1-806-742-0502 with any questions.

 
Posted:
8/9/2017

Originator:
Daniel Burgner

Email:
daniel.burgner@ttu.edu

Department:
IA Unrestricted


