NEW DANCE PRACTICES COURSE IN SCHOOL OF MUSIC, Fall 2017

Dance Practices for Musicians

Fall 2017

MUSI 4000-006, CRN 20805, MUSI 7000-006, CRN 02841

MWF 8:00-8:50 a.m. Creative Movement Studio

Instructor: Anne Wharton

Course Description and Purpose:

Dance Practices for Musicians is an integrated approach to various branches of dance and dance-related bodywork, including vernacular forms, improvisation, and body-mind awareness. The goal of the class is to deepen the qualities of attention and concentration, to enhance health and well-being, and to increase physical and mental stamina in music performance and practice settings. Students engage both physically and critically with dance forms from North America and around the globe, situating dance as communication, personal expression, and human culture. Includes relevant material and practices from: basic anatomy; yoga/Pilates; warmup, stretching and massage; Laban/Bartenieff (body organization); social and partnered dances; partnering (weight sharing); improvisation.

Meets MWF 8-8:50am, Creative Movement Studio (corner of Akron & Glenna Goodacre)

Open to All Music Majors; other majors by permission (contact anne.wharton@ttu.edu)

No prerequisites

Limited Enrollment

Suggested Dance Supplies:

Yoga mat; loose comfortable clothing suitable for movement

Expected Learning Outcomes:

Students will be able to lead themselves through a home dance practice including warmup, stretching and massage; yoga and Pilates; basic footwork and combinations; etc. Students will have a basic understanding of the body mechanics and cognitive processes involved in dance movement (Laban/Bartenieff) and how that understanding can be applied to musical practice and performance, including both instrumental and vocal activities.

Grading based upon attendance and participation.

More information and to reserve a seat: anne.wharton@ttu.edu