ACADEMIC DEPARTMENTS – RESERVE YOUR TABLE FOR THE 2017 MAJORS & MINORS FAIR!

The Majors & Minors Fair provides students with an opportunity to meet with faculty and professional advisors. The goal of the M&M Fair expands beyond academic advising to include career and major exploration, minors, study abroad, and other components of the academic experience.

 

An academic department, school, or unit must register in advance to participate in the Majors & Minors Fair. To request a table, please visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu and fill out the online form. Table requests must be received by Friday, October 6.

 

Even if your academic area is not hosting a table, we would appreciate your help in letting students know about this great event.
Posted:
9/1/2017

Originator:
Grace Kalka

Email:
grace.kalka@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/19/2017

Location:
SUB Ballroom


