If you are looking for a sophomore English class but worried about writing, consider ENGL 2307-160: Intro to Fiction. This lecture course will focus on readings that raise the question of who gets to speak in fiction and whose stories get told. Why does Frankenstein have many narrators? Why does Jane Eyre have only one narrator? How do things like character, plot, and setting help to create meaning in fiction? The course fulfills the Language, Philosophy, and Culture Core requirement and will feature multiple-choice exams. Ask your advisor for more info, or just register today!