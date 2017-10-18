Through discussion of research and collective experience, this session aims to attend to the stressors that faculty in higher education face on a regular basis. Participants will reflect on their own stressors and assess personal wellness practices while exploring evidence-based and tangible strategies for practicing better self-care that might help us all re-engage with our work, re-prioritize our personal well-being, and find greater satisfaction and success. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2017



TLPDC Room 153



