Spring 2018 SHRM-CPSM and SHRM-SCPSM Certification Preparation Courses
Sessions will be held at the Texas Tech Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 9th, February 23rd, March 9th, March 23rd, April 13th, and April 27th
The SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP certification preparation course is designed primarily for individuals seeking credentials that focus on identifying and testing the knowledge and practical real-life experiences HR professionals around the world need to excel in their careers today. Earning your SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential establishes you as a recognized expert in the HR field. This intensive program combines expert instruction with the 2017 SHRM Learning System, so you will learn faster, retain more knowledge and stay on track as you prepare for the exam.
For more information on these credentials visit www.SHRMCertification.org.
Who Should Attend?
- HR professionals qualified under SHRM requirements for SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certification who are preparing for the exam. Information on the qualifications necessary to take the certificate exams can be found at: http://www.shrm.org/certification/apply/eligibilitycriteria/pages/default.aspx
- Individuals who want advanced education and training for a successful HR career.
- HR professionals wanting a broader education or to update their HR knowledge.
- HR professionals who want to enhance their marketability by gaining current HR knowledge.
Certification Prep Course Topics Include:
HR Competencies
- Leadership & Navigation
- Ethical Practice
- Relationship Management
- Global & Cultural Effectiveness
- Communication
- Business Acumen
- Consultation
- Critical Evaluation
People
- HR Strategic Planning
- Talent Acquistion
- Employee Engagement & Retention
- Learning & Development
- Total Rewards
Organization
- Structure of the HR Function
- Organizational Effectiveness & Development
- Workforce Management
- Employee and Labor Relations
- Technology Management
Workforce
- HR in the Global Context
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Risk Management
- Corporate Social Responsibility
- Employment Law & Regulations (U.S. only)
TTU Contact: Alma Aguirre at alma.aguirre@ttu.edu or (806)742-7100.
Lubbock SHRM Contact: Whitney Kennedy at whitney.kennedy@tylertech.com or 806-791-8208.