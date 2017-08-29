The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a 2-week regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation.



Info Workshop: August 31st DATE: September 8th & 22nd DATE: September 8th & 22nd

PLACE: Innovation Hub at Research Park

3911 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415

SIGNUP: Innovationhub.ttu.edu