As a Transfer Ambassador, you will have opportunities to learn more about Texas Tech and to help your fellow transfer students get adjusted to life on campus. Transfer Ambassadors complete leadership training during the spring semester and assist incoming transfer students in their transition to Texas Tech during the summer and fall semesters.





This is a paid position, and you will still be able to take summer school while working as a Transfer Ambassador!

You must attend an information session to apply! For a full list of information session dates and times, please visit www.transferconnection.ttu.edu. Applications are due February 6, so make plans to attend an information session as soon as possible!

Spring Information Sessions (located in the SUB Canyon Room - 2nd floor of the SUB):

Tuesday, January 23 – 2:00 PM

Wednesday, January 24 – 12:00 PM

Thursday, January 25 – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, January 30 – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, January 31 – 1:00 PM

Thursday, February 1 – 2:00 PM

Monday, February 5 – 2:00 PM