There’s a mystery to solve in the Library – Come Solve It! The Library can be a scary and mysterious place for new students, but don’t be afraid. Join us for a fun game of discovery and “whodunit.” Get a clue while you search, explore and try to unravel the mystery of the University Library. We’ll bring the clues, snacks and drinks for all and prizes for the winners!

2-4 p.m. Aug. 24

Croslin Room

*This event is for students participating in Raider Welcome Week activities.