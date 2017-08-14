



For more information, please see Oklahoma and New Mexico Bordering County/State students may now certify your eligibility for the Fall 2017 Bordering County/Bordering State Waiver by clicking the BORDERING COUNTY/STATE button on the SBS home page at http://www.sbs.ttu.edu . You must certify online prior to each semester in order to be eligible to receive the waiver. Also, as a reminder, please remember that Graduate Students are not eligible for the Bordering State waiver.For more information, please see http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentbusinessservices/payingBill/waiver.php or contact Student Business Services at (806) 742-3272. Posted:

Student Business Services



sbs@ttu.edu



Student Business Services





