TTU students, faculty, and staff continue to receive, and respond to, email scams targeting their TTU email accounts. A recent scam purports to come from a Dropbox user (typically a compromised TTU email account), asking recipients to click a link to view a file. This is the most common message, but other scam emails with similar subjects have been reported as well. Please do not respond to or click any links in these phishing emails. If you respond to these emails, your eRaider account will be disabled to protect institutional accounts and data.

These emails are designed to trick you into giving away your eRaider username and password to computer hackers on the Internet. Remember - Texas Tech University will NEVER ask you for your eRaider password.

If you have responded to one of these emails and provided your eRaider username and password, please change your password immediately by going to eraider.ttu.edu, and contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) for additional assistance.

Even if you have NOT responded to one of these emails but have CLICKED on the link, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) for additional assistance.

If you have received one of these or similar emails in your Inbox and have not responded or clicked on the link, you may simply delete the email - no further action is needed. Thank you for protecting our data and information resources!

To view examples of recent phishing scams in various formats, please visit www.askit.ttu.edu/phishingexamples.