Hack the Museum
Join the Museum & Heritage Student Association and The Museum of Texas Tech University for an event filled with interactive activities, puzzles, and over $600 in prizes, while exploring The Museum of Texas Tech University! Join fellow students in a scavenger hunt, get photos taken in our green screen photo booth for our #HACKMoTTU photo contest, and be entered to win special door prizes!
Posted:
8/15/2017

Originator:
Daniel Tyler

Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/25/2017

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University

