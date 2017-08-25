|
Join the Museum & Heritage Student Association and The Museum of Texas Tech University for an event filled with interactive activities, puzzles, and over $600 in prizes, while exploring The Museum of Texas Tech University! Join fellow students in a scavenger hunt, get photos taken in our green screen photo booth for our #HACKMoTTU photo contest, and be entered to win special door prizes!
|Posted:
8/21/2017
Originator:
Daniel Tyler
Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/25/2017
Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University
Categories