The TTU IT Division will upgrade the Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform on Friday, August 18th, from 3:00 am until 7:00 am. The Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform will be unavailable during the maintenance period. The upgrade is primarily to address reported issues in the software, but will also add the following features to the user interface:



• “Publish to Go” on user channels – allows content owners to make downloads available in MyMediasite catalogs;

• MPEG-DASH Streaming – allows for multiple bitrate streaming without the use of the Silverlight or Flash browser plugins; and

• Enhanced support for Japanese and Chinese Languages.



If you would like more information about using the Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform, please contact the Mediasite Administrators at mediasite@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

