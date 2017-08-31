Coming up Thursday, August 31 at 7pm, the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute present "Bal-Folk TTU!"--an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dance to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!

A "Bal" is an evening of participatory Euro-French folk dances, to live music. BFT musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassienne, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered, no partner necessary. Featuring the musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (VMC) (hurdy gurdy. bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.).

No cover (donations welcome), friendly wait-staff, live music, and fun for all.