

Administrative office at Wiggins: Finance Student Assistant, Mail Run Student Assistant and Crunchtime Support Student assistant Top Tier Catering Starbucks @ Honors Hall, AYCE @ Hulen/Clement, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:

• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)

• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)

• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities

• Opportunity to be a part of a national award winning team

• Discounted meals



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

Please be sure to attach your fall 2017 class schedule with your application.



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360 Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations this fall:Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities• Opportunity to be a part of a national award winning team• Discounted mealsApplying is easy!1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.Please be sure to attach your fall 2017 class schedule with your application.If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360 Posted:

8/17/2017



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

