The TTU IT Division will perform an upgrade of the Wikis service, wikis.ttu.edu, on Friday, August 18th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am. During this time, Wikis services will be not be available. The upgrade is primarily to address reported issues in the software, but will also add the following features to the user interface:



• Resolve issues with iOS browser inoperability;

• Provide a simplified permissions model; and

• Allow for group editing of items.



If you would like more information about using the TTU Wikis service, please contact IT TeamWeb at itteamweb@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with the Wikis service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

