Come join us and the various organizations that Texas Tech has to offer at the Raider Welcome Student Org Fair. This is an excellent opportunity for incoming students to come out and meet new people, along with getting involved with one of our many student organizations. Hosted by Student Involvement, the hour long fair will be held in the Red Raider Ballroom located in the Student Union Building.
|Posted:
8/22/2017
Originator:
Michael Isambert
Email:
michael.isambert@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/22/2017
Location:
SUB Ballroom
