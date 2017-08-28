Couldn’t make it to the Raider Welcome Student Org Fair? Representatives from Student Involvement will be located in front of the Copy Mail center in the SUB to provide information about joining clubs, and answer any related questions about how to get involved. With over 550+ organizations to choose from, this is an excellent resources to guide you on your path to making friends and getting involved.

Posted:

8/24/2017



Originator:

Michael Isambert



Email:

michael.isambert@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 8/28/2017



Location:

SUB - Copy Mail



Student Organization

