Women's & Gender Studies, we are hosting a come-and-go open house. We are delighted to have you visit us in DOAK Hall RM 123 on August 30th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Administrative Staff and Instructors offices are located here and so is the Edna Maynard Gott Memorial Library.



With the help of our talented student assistant, Mariam Boguifo we have made great improvements to the Edna Maynard Gott Memorial Library. In the future we anticipate launching an online search system for you to browse our collection of over 2,500 items. In the interim, faculty, staff and students are welcome to visit the library to view over 40 different categories covering a range of diverse topics.



The library space is open for studying, browsing the book collection and hosting small meetings. It is equipped with a screen for viewing DVDs. Films are available for use on a temporary basis in classroom settings.

We also send a special recognition and thank you to our student assistant, Celeste Medina, for her hard work in organizing the office space to make it a welcoming atmosphere.



As we move forward, our commitment to students, faculty and staff will continue to support an inclusive environment that examines cultural and social constructions of gender and gendered identities, while exploring history, knowledge and contributions of women within society.



We extend a very heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers, staff and support team that have offered assistance and committed their time to helping us.



Please join us to meet our faculty, staff and students as well as browse the memorial library. Refreshments will be available and don't forget to pick-up your FREE swag bag! We will have t-shirts and buttons too.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, DOAK 123, T (806) 742-4335 Posted:

8/17/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 8/30/2017



Location:

DOAK Hall 123



