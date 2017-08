Right turn lanes on to and off of Boston Avenue at 19th Street will reopen late on Aug. 21. Straight lanes on Boston Ave. remain open to through traffic.

TxDOT will reopen the Flint Avenue center lanes at 19th Street late on Aug. 21. Right turn lanes on to and off of Flint Avenue at 19th Street will be closed late in the afternoon on Aug. 21

Thanks for your patience during this construction.