Celebrate Tradition! Apply to become a Student Alumni Board member!

Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board is now accepting applications for fall 2017. Support tradition and be a part of: Official Ring Ceremonies

Homecoming events

Networking events with alumni

Graduation Fairs

Football Pregame Parties at Frazier Alumni Pavilion

Student Leadership Appreciation Dinner Student Alumni Board members also represent and recruit for the Student Alumni Association. Limited Spots Available! All applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. For more information or to download an application, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/SAA or email SAB Advisor Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/24/2017



Originator:

BRITTA Tye



Email:

britta.tye@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association





Categories

Student Organization

