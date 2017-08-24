TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Celebrate Tradition! Apply to become a Student Alumni Board member!

Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board is now accepting applications for fall 2017.

Support tradition and be a part of:

  • Official Ring Ceremonies
  • Homecoming events
  • Networking events with alumni
  • Graduation Fairs
  • Football Pregame Parties at Frazier Alumni Pavilion
  • Student Leadership Appreciation Dinner

 Student Alumni Board members also represent and recruit for the Student Alumni Association.

 Limited Spots Available! All applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/SAA or email SAB Advisor Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.  
8/24/2017

BRITTA Tye

britta.tye@ttu.edu

Alumni Association


