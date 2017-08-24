Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board is now accepting applications for fall 2017.
Support tradition and be a part of:
- Official Ring Ceremonies
- Homecoming events
- Networking events with alumni
- Graduation Fairs
- Football Pregame Parties at Frazier Alumni Pavilion
- Student Leadership Appreciation Dinner
Student Alumni Board members also represent and recruit for the Student Alumni Association.
Limited Spots Available! All applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/SAA or email SAB Advisor Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.