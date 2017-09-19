The Texas Tech University String Project will hold their “TUNE-IN!” informational Open House on Tuesday, September 19th in the Band Hall (Room 011) of the TTU School of Music (18th and Boston) from 4:30-7:00 p.m. for Lubbock-area 4th grade students and their parents who wish to learn to play a string instrument.

The String Project is designed to provide opportunities for students to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music performance and music education majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Instruction is offered on five string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.

At the open house, students (and their parents!) will have the opportunity to try out instruments, hear instrument demonstrations, meet the instructors, and register for the program. There will also be free pizza at the event, so bring your whole family along!

The Texas Tech University String Project was established in 2001 in part with the National String Project Consortium and the American String Teachers Association. The program was initially funded by a three-year grant from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education with matching contributions from Texas Tech. The program is currently funded by student fees and contributions from Texas Tech University.

Registration for the Fall can be completed online at our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) and MUST BE COMPLETED by Friday, September 22nd.





Families may choose from two different tuition options:

• Option #1--$120.00 (or $70.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and

includes instruction in group class two days a week and ONE private lesson

• Option #2--$150.00 (or $100.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and

includes instruction in group classes two days a week and THREE private lessons.

Additionally, all students will receive the 2017-2018 OFFICIAL TTU String Project t-shirt and any handouts and materials provided by the instructors!

Payment is due on the first day of classes on Tuesday, September 26. We can only accept cash or check made payable to TTU String Project. Please contact Dr. Williams before classes begin to set up payment plans.

More information, including special performances and events that the TTU String Project will be a part of, can be found on our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) or on the Texas Tech University String Project Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TTUStringProject).

Please contact Dr. Blair Williams – Director of the Texas Tech University String Project – with any questions. She is available via email at blair.williams@ttu.edu or via telephone at (806) 834-2992.

Classes for 1st-year students begin on Tuesday, September 26th!

We look forward to seeing you at the “TUNE-IN” informational Open House on Tuesday, September 19th from 4:30-7:00 p.m.!