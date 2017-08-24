Bioinformatics: Methods and Applications

BTEC 5222 OR BTEC 5222-001 (Online)



FACE-TO-FACE

You will learn the theory and practical applications related to--

• Sequence Bioinformatics

• Structure Bioinformatics

• Genomics including processing the results of Next Generation Sequencing

• Structural Proteomics

• Knowledge Management in Bioinformatics

• Introduction to Clinical Informatics

• Introduction to Biostatistics



You will learn to use various web resources:

• BLAST, BLAT, Multiple Sequence Analysis, Genome Browsers, Pubmed, GenBank, Protein Data Bank,

EXPASY (SwissProt), and many more …



Fall 2017: Class Meets at 2 – 4 pm, Mondays, in Room #105 Experimental Sciences Building

For more information and the syllabus, contact: Instructor—Chiquito Crasto

Email: chiquito.crasto@ttu.edu; Office Phone: 806-834-5448



ONLINE

Online course in Bioinformatics—BTEC 5222-001

Through videos and on-line presentation modules (with evaluation)--



You will learn the theory and practical applications related to--

•Sequence Bioinformatics

•Structure Bioinformatics

•Genomics including processing the results of Next Generation Sequencing

•Structural Proteomics

•Knowledge Management in Bioinformatics

•Introduction to Clinical Informatics

•Introduction to Biostatistics



You will learn to use various web resources:

•BLAST, BLAT, Multiple Sequence Analysis, Genome Browsers, Pubmed, GenBank, Protein Data Bank, EXPASY (SwissProt), and many more …



For more information and the syllabus, contact: Instructor—Chiquito Crasto

Email: chiquito.crasto@ttu.edu; Office Phone: 806-834-5448

