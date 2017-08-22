We invite you to attend the annual John M. Burns Conference on the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. The Burns Conference will be held on Friday, October 6th in room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center. Our keynote speaker is Dr. Clair Howell Major. Dr. Major is a Professor of Higher Education and Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy, and Technology Studies at the University of Alabama. She has authored and co-authored several books, including Learning Assessment Techniques: A Handbook for College Faculty (with Elizabeth Barkley), Online learning: A guide to theory, research, and practice, Teaching for Learning (with Michael Harris and Todd Zakrajsek), and Collaborative learning techniques: A handbook for college faculty (with Elizabeth Barkley and Pat Cross).

Information about the morning session (10:30 to 12:00), lunch, and afternoon session (1:00 to 2:30) as well as registration will be available soon at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/Conference-J/index.php. We hope that you will plan to join us and invite your colleagues to participate as well!