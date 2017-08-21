TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for a New Minor? Look no Further!
The Literature of Social Justice and Environment Minor (LSJE) is interdisciplinary and complements many majors and minors. Students can take a variety of courses that will help empower them as responsible and conscientious global citizens. The LSJE Minor is intended to engage students with the most important contemporary developments in the study of race, gender, sexuality, global studies, and the natural environment. The LSJE Minor offers the freedom to explore diverse interdisciplinary approaches while developing a global consciousness rooted in a broad, yet practical understanding of the institutions that shape our human efforts. See more at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/english/undergrad_info/lsje.php
8/21/2017

Cordy Barrera

cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu

English


