The Gilman Scholarship is now open to Spring 2018 study and intern abroad applicants! The Gilman Scholarship is a competitive scholarship for any U.S. citizens receiving a Federal Pell Grant. This year, over 2,900 students from all over the United States were awarded up to $5,000 for their study or intern abroad.



Texas Tech offers workshops for the application process, in coordination with the Study Abroad Office and the Office of National and International Scholarships and Fellowships. You will need to work with your financial aid advisor to complete your Gilman Scholarship application!



Spring 2018 Gilman Scholarship Deadlines

Students: August 15th 2017 - October 3rd 2017

Advisors deadline: October 10th 2017



Workshop dates and location

Location: Media and Communications, Room 255 at 4pm

Dates: September 7th, 12th, 14th, and 19th.