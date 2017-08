To Apply: Applicants should submit the student assistant application, résumé, class schedule/tentative work

schedule, graphic samples, and three (3) current references. Review of applicants will begin immediately, and will

continue until the position is filled. TTU is EEO/Affirmative Action Institution.





For more information, please contact Joseph Pfund, Alcohol & Other Drugs Coordinator, 806-742-2110, 204 Student