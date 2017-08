Take a photography class in the School of Art and learn to use all the weird buttons on your camera, do your own digital printing and experience traditional film developing and the darkroom. If you are neither major nor minor in studio art, I will waive the prerequisite to take this class. The class meets MW from 8-10:50 am in SB 09 in the Art Building. Just send me an email to get permission to enroll: robin.d.germany@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/17/2017



Robin Germany



robin.d.germany@ttu.edu



School of Art





