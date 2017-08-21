Course Reserves is now taking submissions for Fall 2017. To make a submission, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/coursereserve/.

Remember that Course Reserves follows fair use guidelines when posting sections of resources. In general, this allows for 10 percent or one chapter of a book or one article per issue of a journal. For more information, please see “Copyright Information” on the Course Reserves Page.

If you have any questions, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/coursereserve/ or contact Course Reserves staff at (806)742-2265 or libraries.reserve@ttu.edu.