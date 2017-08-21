CopyMail is a convenient service for a variety of quick printing and mailing needs for students, faculty, and staff. Located in Suite 100 of the Student Union Building, it is an easy access center for printing and binding such items as brochures, course packets, booklets, table tents, and posters - as well as copying documents in color or black and white. Postage is also available and mail or packages may be dropped off too.



CopyMail will resume fall semester hours on Aug. 28th - 8:30am to 4:00pm, Monday- Friday.



Tel: 742 3444

Email: CopyMail@TTU.edu

Web: www.depts.ttu.edu/copymail