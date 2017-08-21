Below is a quick overview of things that will count as pro bono ("legal") and community service ("non-legal") for your requirement. (These lists are not exhaustive - just some ideas!).



Pro Bono Examples (can't be getting paid or earning course credit doing the below):

• Helping a private attorney on a pro bono matter (one that he/she has taken free of charge to help someone who can't afford legal services) *NOTE: Simply working for free for a private attorney WILL NOT COUNT!

• Work with any legal aid organization

• Public Defenders' offices

• Prosecutorial agencies

• Judge's offices

• Texas Legal Services Center (Self-Represented Litigants Project)

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)

• Pro Bono Spring Break



Community Service Examples (work at most any non-profit):

• South Plains Food Bank

• Tent City

• Soup kitchens

• The Bridge

• Haven Animal Shelter

• Cleaning up city park

• Ronald McDonald House

• Habitat for Humanity