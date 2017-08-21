|
Below is a quick overview of things that will count as pro bono ("legal") and community service ("non-legal") for your requirement. (These lists are not exhaustive - just some ideas!).
Pro Bono Examples (can't be getting paid or earning course credit doing the below):
• Helping a private attorney on a pro bono matter (one that he/she has taken free of charge to help someone who can't afford legal services) *NOTE: Simply working for free for a private attorney WILL NOT COUNT!
• Work with any legal aid organization
• Public Defenders' offices
• Prosecutorial agencies
• Judge's offices
• Texas Legal Services Center (Self-Represented Litigants Project)
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)
• Pro Bono Spring Break
Community Service Examples (work at most any non-profit):
• South Plains Food Bank
• Tent City
• Soup kitchens
• The Bridge
• Haven Animal Shelter
• Cleaning up city park
• Ronald McDonald House
• Habitat for Humanity
