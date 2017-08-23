The 2017 Mentor Tech Orientation provides new students (protégés) and their mentors with an opportunity to learn more about the programs and services that are available on the Texas Tech campus. One of the goals of Mentor Tech is to provide TTU students from underrepresented populations with information, encouragement and direction, while assisting them in reaching their academic, personal, and professional goals.

We are looking help on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Over 500 people are expected to attend this event, we are planning for at least 300 new students and 200 mentors.

The two major times we need volunteers are from 3pm-530pm and 430pm-6pm.

We will clean up as we go, but may also need some help as late as 8pm to finish packing up.

Isaac Colmenero, Unit Coordinator

Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program

Mentor Tech

Doak Hall 106

Texas Tech University

Office 806-742-8692 Direct 806-834-7997 Fax 806-742-8695

www.mentortech.ttu.edu