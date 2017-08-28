TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Attention advanced golfers! If you are interested in advancing your golf skills and gaining a 1 hour credit, PFW 2113-302 is the opportunity you are looking for.  Class is taught at the famous Rawls Golf course by a very experienced instructor.  Pre-requisite for this class is successful completion of PFW 1113. For more information contact Chad Smith at chad.w.smith@ttu.edu or Karla Kitten at karla.kitten@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/22/2017

Originator:
Donna Torres

Email:
donna.torres@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management

Event Date: 8/28/2017

Location:
Rawls Golf course

