The C. Dayle Vannoy Bowling Scholarship Application offers v arious scholarships that will be made annually in the amount of $250, $125 per semester. Only Undergraduate Students with a cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.5 or above may apply. The due date is August 25th, 2017. Here is the link to the application: https://orgsync.com/61624/forms/273285

Posted:

8/24/2017



Originator:

Reagan Golucke



Email:

reagan.c.golucke@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic