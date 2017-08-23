Did you know that Texas Tech offers courses in Ancient Greek? You can learn this dead language, which formed the basis of foundational works not only of Western Literature but of entire disciplines like history, philosophy, medicine, law, political science, drama, math, etc.



This course is an introduction to the ancient Greek language. The students will learn the grammar and vocabulary of ancient Greek with the goal of reading original ancient Greek literary, historical, and philsophical texts. The grammar is very difficult and the course is time-consuming, but students can expect to sharpen their analytical skills and to develop grammatical expertise that will facilitate learning other languages. Ancient Greek satisfies your language requirement and prepares you to do very well on standardized tests like the LSAT, MCAT, and GRE.



GRK 1501 - Beginning Greek

MTWThF 12 noon - 12:50pm

5 credit * crn: 32231

Professor William Tortorelli

william.tortorelli@ttu.edu