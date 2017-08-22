TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn to analyze longitudinal data this Fall 2017 - HDFS 6370

This course will focus on advanced longitudinal modeling techniques

(e.g., longitudinal panel models, linear and nonlinear latent growth curve modeling, growth mixture modeling, latent class models).


No exams. Hands-on projects.

Class: Fridays 12pm-2:50pm at Human Sciences 306C


Course Primary Objectives and Expected Learning Outcomes

Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to:

1. Develop an understanding of applications of longitudinal models in the context of longitudinal data.

2. Develop an understanding of the procedures and issues involved in conducting a Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM) and Growth Mixture Modeling (GMM) in the context of longitudinal models.

3. Apply the longitudinal methods knowledge to the development of a project in an area of interest in the field of human development, family studies or related social science

4. Conduct a longitudinal analysis that is publishable quality.



Please feel free to contact Dr. Oh at wonjung.oh@ttu.edu should you have any questions regarding the course.

Posted:
8/22/2017

Originator:
Wonjung Oh

Email:
wonjung.oh@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


