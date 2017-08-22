This course will focus on advanced longitudinal modeling techniques
(e.g., longitudinal panel models, linear and nonlinear latent growth curve modeling, growth mixture modeling, latent class models).
No exams. Hands-on projects.
Class: Fridays 12pm-2:50pm at Human Sciences 306C
Course Primary Objectives and Expected Learning Outcomes
Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to:
1. Develop an understanding of applications of longitudinal models in the context of longitudinal data.
2. Develop an understanding of the procedures and issues involved in conducting a Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM) and Growth Mixture Modeling (GMM) in the context of longitudinal models.
3. Apply the longitudinal methods knowledge to the development of a project in an area of interest in the field of human development, family studies or related social science
4. Conduct a longitudinal analysis that is publishable quality.
Please feel free to contact Dr. Oh at wonjung.oh@ttu.edu should you have any questions regarding the course.