This course will focus on advanced longitudinal modeling techniques



(e.g., longitudinal panel models, linear and nonlinear latent growth curve modeling, growth mixture modeling, latent class models).





No exams. Hands-on projects.



Class: Fridays 12pm-2:50pm at Human Sciences 306C





Course Primary Objectives and Expected Learning Outcomes

Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to:



1. Develop an understanding of applications of longitudinal models in the context of longitudinal data.



2. Develop an understanding of the procedures and issues involved in conducting a Latent Growth Curve Modeling (LGCM) and Growth Mixture Modeling (GMM) in the context of longitudinal models.



3. Apply the longitudinal methods knowledge to the development of a project in an area of interest in the field of human development, family studies or related social science



4. Conduct a longitudinal analysis that is publishable quality.







