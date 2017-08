The University Women Club (UWC) has been in existence at Texas Tech since 1930 http://www.depts.ttu.edu/uwc/

Please come, join our group and help us raise money to fund scholarships for Women Graduate Students here at TTU.

Our First event of upcoming Fiscal year will be on Friday September 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Texas Tech Club (West).

RSVP to Nazzi Wigmans at mailto:nazzi.wigmans@gmail.com or (806)773-4510