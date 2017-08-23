Need a job after graduation?- Air Force ROTC has a career for you!

Eligible students can start the program this coming fall semester (17), attend field training summer of 2018, and be able to commission into the Air Force as Second Lieutenants during the summer of 2018 upon graduation and completion of field training. Students working on a technical degree are eligible for a scholarship if they can graduate with a technical degree by summer of 2018. Students who have a technical bachelor's degree are eligible for the scholarship as well, if they are enrolled in any type of graduate program while completing the one year AFROTC program.

This program is also open to graduate students who can commission in Fiscal Year 2019. Graduate students do not have to finish their programs before commissioning.

For questions, please stop by Air Force ROTC Detachment 820, Holden Hall, Rm 3, call 806-742-2143, or check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/afrotc/ Posted:

8/23/2017



Originator:

Jose Milan



Email:

jose.milan@ttu.edu



Department:

Aerospace Studies





Categories

Academic

