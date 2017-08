Starting Monday 8-28 the hours for Mondays-Thursdays will be 6-9:30pm and Fridays will remain 5:00pm-9:00pm.





The Turf Complex is open for all Turf Fee paying students to use as open recreation. Our Intramural Flag Football season also plays at the complex later in the semester. We have equipment to check out and goals to use. Please come see us during open hours.





Rec Sports