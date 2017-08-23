TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you curious about the weather and want a deeper understanding of the atmosphere?  Sign up for ATMO 3301, General Meteorology, to learn all about how weather works!  This course provides a math-based examination into meteorological processes like atmospheric radiation, weather forecasting, cloud formation, the evolution of weather systems, and climate.  Please contact Professor Brian Ancell (brian.ancell@ttu.edu), Atmospheric Science Group, with any questions. 
8/23/2017

Debra Walker

debbie.walker@ttu.edu

Geosciences


