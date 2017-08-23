Looking for a Job on Campus?

Consider a job at the Calling Center where you can work on campus and help raise funds for Texas Tech!

· Become a Texas Tech Employee

· Starting Pay at $8.50

· Evening Hours

· Flexible Scheduling

· Every Saturday Off

· On Campus Location

· Opportunity to Meet Deans

· Make an Impact in Fundraising

· Relaxed Atmosphere

· Great Resume Builder

We are filling positions for the fall semester. Apply today by emailing your resume to mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu. Spots are filling up. Please call 1-806-742-0502 with any questions.